Bragi’s fully wireless headphones just got better with the custom-fitted Dash Pro

The true wireless in-ear headphone pioneers at Bragi announced today the new Dash Pro fully wireless earbuds, which boast improved battery life, new features, and a special custom-molded version.

The post Bragi’s fully wireless headphones just got better with the custom-fitted Dash Pro appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

