Brand News: 10 Things You Need to Know for Monday, May 1st – brandchannel.com

Brand News: 10 Things You Need to Know for Monday, May 1st
Brand News: 10 Things You Need to Know for Monday, May 1st
NBCUniversal will rebrand Comcast's preschoolers channel Sprout into a new channel aimed at kids 2-11 on September 9th: Universal Kids. NBCUniversal Is Building Its Own Children's Channel https://t.co/NHXWZm1L4U. — The New York Times …
