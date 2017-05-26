Pages Navigation Menu

Brave Woman stops Thief from getting away with Her Car | Watch

Posted on May 26, 2017

28-year old Melissa Smith was filling up her car at a petrol station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, when a thief jumped in her car and tried to drive away. She instantly reacted by jumping on the hood of the car even as the thief tried to drive off with her still hanging on. The thief later got […]

