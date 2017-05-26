Brave Woman stops Thief from getting away with Her Car | Watch

28-year old Melissa Smith was filling up her car at a petrol station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, when a thief jumped in her car and tried to drive away. She instantly reacted by jumping on the hood of the car even as the thief tried to drive off with her still hanging on. The thief later got […]

The post Brave Woman stops Thief from getting away with Her Car | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

