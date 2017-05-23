Pages Navigation Menu

Brazil President says ‘I won’t resign, oust me if you want

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Politics

BRAZILIAN President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation amid a corruption scandal, will not step down even if he is formally indicted by the Supreme Court, he said in an interview in the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper on Monday. Brazilians who have become inured to the massive, three-year corruption investigation were shocked […]

