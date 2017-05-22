Brazil Selloff Resumes as Temer’s Corruption Defense Falls Flat – Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Brazil Selloff Resumes as Temer's Corruption Defense Falls Flat
Brazilian assets resumed a selloff Monday as investors fled what had been one of the most popular trades in emerging markets. The real and local stocks were among the world's worst performers as President Michel Temer's support deteriorated further …
