Brazil stay top of FIFA rankings

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Brazil remain top of the latest FIFA world rankings published on Thursday which remain largely unchanged.

The South Americans – five-time World Cup winners — had surged to the top spot for the first time in seven years last month at the expense of great rivals Argentina.

World champions Germany are third followed by Chile and Colombia in a South American-dominated top five.

Fifa standings:

Brazil player Neymar (R) vies for the ball with South Africa player Abbubaker Mobara, during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games First Round Group A men’s football match Brazil vs South Africa, at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia on August 4, 2016. / AFP PHOTO

File Photo

1. Brazil

2. Argentina

3. Germany

4. Chile

5. Colombia

6. France

7. Belgium

8. Portugal

9. Switzerland

10. Spain

