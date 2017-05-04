Brazil stay top of FIFA rankings

Brazil remain top of the latest FIFA world rankings published on Thursday which remain largely unchanged.

The South Americans – five-time World Cup winners — had surged to the top spot for the first time in seven years last month at the expense of great rivals Argentina.

World champions Germany are third followed by Chile and Colombia in a South American-dominated top five.

Fifa standings:

1. Brazil

2. Argentina

3. Germany

4. Chile

5. Colombia

6. France

7. Belgium

8. Portugal

9. Switzerland

10. Spain

