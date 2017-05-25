Brazil’s ex-president faces new corruption charges

BRAZIL’S former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been charged by prosecutors who said the leftist politician was the mastermind behind the country’s biggest bribery scheme. Lula, a founder of the Workers Party (PT) that controlled Brazil’s presidency from 2003 until last year, is already facing five separate trials on corruption charges with a […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

