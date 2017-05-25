Pages Navigation Menu

Brazil’s ex-president faces new corruption charges

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

BRAZIL’S former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been charged by prosecutors who said the leftist politician was the mastermind behind the country’s biggest bribery scheme. Lula, a founder of the Workers Party (PT) that controlled Brazil’s presidency from 2003 until last year, is already facing five separate trials on corruption charges with a […]

