Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brazil’s ex-President Lula calls corruption trial a ‘farce’ – BBC News

Posted on May 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Brazil's ex-President Lula calls corruption trial a 'farce'
BBC News
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has made a fiery defence against corruption charges he faces in a much-anticipated testimony. In a five-hour closed session, Lula rejected allegations that he received a flat as a bribe in a scandal
Brazil's Lula calls corruption case 'a farce'Aljazeera.com
Brazil's ex-president Lula questioned in graft probeFRANCE 24
Brazil's ex-president Lula decries persecution as he faces corruption charges in courtThe Guardian
The New Indian Express –BBC News –Nasdaq –Financial Times
all 65 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.