Brazil’s ex-President Lula calls corruption trial a ‘farce’ – BBC News
BBC News
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has made a fiery defence against corruption charges he faces in a much-anticipated testimony. In a five-hour closed session, Lula rejected allegations that he received a flat as a bribe in a scandal …
