Brazil’s Temer orders troops in after protesters trash ministries – News24
|
News24
|
Brazil's Temer orders troops in after protesters trash ministries
News24
Protesters clash with police during the protest "Occupy Brasilia" against the labor and social security reforms and the government of President Michel Temer in Brasilia, on May 24, 2017. (AFP). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us …
Brazil president revokes order deploying troops in capital
Brazil protests: Temer revokes decree deploying troops in Brasilia
Brazilian troops guard federal buildings after anti-government protesters set fire to ministry
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!