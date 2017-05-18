Brazil’s Temer: ‘I won’t resign’ amid corruption allegations – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Brazil's Temer: 'I won't resign' amid corruption allegations
Daily Mail
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) – Brazilian President Michel Temer on Thursday rejected calls for his resignation, saying he will fight allegations that he endorsed the paying of hush money to a former lawmaker jailed for corruption. Even in this country weary …
