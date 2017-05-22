Brazil’s Temer says he will only leave office if forced – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Brazil's Temer says he will only leave office if forced
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) – Embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer said in an interview published on Monday that he will only leave office if forced out, despite facing growing calls to resign over a corruption scandal. In an interview with the Folha de …
Brazil Selloff Resumes as Temer's Graft Defense Falls Flat
