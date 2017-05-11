Pages Navigation Menu

Breakdown of National Assembly Budget [FULL DETAILS] #OpenNASS

In an unprecedented move on Thursday, Nigeria’s National Assembly budget went from a one line item to a detailed 33 pages.

An elated Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki said the National Assembly had kept its promise to Nigerians to make transparent the budgetary processes of the legislative arm of Government.

Details of the 33-page document can be downloaded below.

#OpenNASS1

#OpenNASS2

#OpenNASS3

#OpenNASS4

#OpenNASS5

#OpenNASS6

#OpenNASS7

#OpenNASS8

#OpenNASS9(1)

#OpenNASS10

 

