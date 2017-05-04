BREAKING: 3 dead as military stops Boko Haram attackers in Maiduguri – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
BREAKING: 3 dead as military stops Boko Haram attackers in Maiduguri
NAIJ.COM
The military has foiled attempted Boko Haram attacks on Maiduguri by three females on Wednesday night. In a press statement by Abdulkadir Ibrahim, spokesman of the National Emergency Management Authority, the three teenage females Boko Haram …
