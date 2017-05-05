Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: 7 killed in another suicide bomb attack in Borno

Posted on May 5, 2017

Maiduguri – The Borno Police Command on Friday confirmed the killing of seven persons after two suspected female suicide bombers attacked Mandarari ward in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

Malam Murtala Ibrahim of the Borno Police Command Public Relations Unit, confirmed the incident in statement he issued in Maiduguri.

Ibrahim said that the attack took place on Thursday.

“Yesterday at about 22.45 hours, two suspected female suicide bombers detonated explosives strapped to their bodies at Mandarari ward in Konduga LGA, killing themselves and five others.

“Six persons sustained various degrees of injuries.
“The corpses and injured persons were evacuated to General Hospital Konduga, and normalcy restored to the area.”

Recalled that three suspected female suicide bombers were killed while attempting to attack a military outpost near Muna garage in the outskirt of Maiduguri on Wednesday.

