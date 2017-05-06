Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: 80 Kidnapped Chibok Girls freed by Boko Haram after negotiation with Buhari’s administration – NAIJ.COM

BREAKING: 80 Kidnapped Chibok Girls freed by Boko Haram after negotiation with Buhari's administration
Sahara Reporters is reporting that 80 kidnapped Chibok girls have been freedv by Boko Haram insurgents to Saturday, May 6. According to SaharaReporters, the Islamist terrorist group, Boko Haram, has released a batch of ore than 80 of the Chibok high …

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

