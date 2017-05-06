BREAKING: 80 Kidnapped Chibok Girls freed by Boko Haram after negotiation with Buhari’s administration – NAIJ.COM
BREAKING: 80 Kidnapped Chibok Girls freed by Boko Haram after negotiation with Buhari's administration
Sahara Reporters is reporting that 80 kidnapped Chibok girls have been freedv by Boko Haram insurgents to Saturday, May 6. According to SaharaReporters, the Islamist terrorist group, Boko Haram, has released a batch of ore than 80 of the Chibok high …
