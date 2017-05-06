BREAKING: 80 Kidnapped Chibok Girls Regain Freedom From Boko Haram

82 out of over 200 Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014 have been released by Boko Haram, according to Sahara Reporters.

A top military source told the online publication that the girls’ release came as a result of ‘negotiations’ between the terrorist group and Buhari’s administration.

The source further added that the children are at Banki in Borno state awaiting an airlift, after

