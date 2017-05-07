Breaking: 82 freed Chibok girls arrived Presidential Villa
By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA-The 82 freed Chibok girls have arrived Presidential Villa, Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Conveyed in two Marcopolo Buses marked Nigerian Army, they arrived at exactly 7:05.
They were accompanied with the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Al-hassan.
At the moment, they are being driven inside the official residence of the president where he is expected to meet with them.
Details later
