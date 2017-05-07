Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: 82 freed Chibok girls arrived Presidential Villa

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA-The 82 freed Chibok girls have arrived Presidential Villa, Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Conveyed in two Marcopolo Buses marked Nigerian Army, they arrived at exactly 7:05.

They were accompanied with the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Al-hassan.

At the moment, they are being driven inside the official residence of the president where he is expected to meet with them.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Details later

The post Breaking: 82 freed Chibok girls arrived Presidential Villa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.