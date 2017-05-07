Breaking: 82 freed Chibok girls now in Abuja
The 82 Chibok girls freed by Boko Haram on Saturday are now in Abuja. The girls, who were flown in from Borno State were received on behalf of the President Muhammadu Buhari at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport on Sunday morning by Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari, Femi Adesina, spokesperson to the President said on his twitter account. The Presidency had late yesterday confirmed that negotiations to release more of the #ChibokGirls have yielded results.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!