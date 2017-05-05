BREAKING: 9 soldiers, 40 Boko Haram members killed at Lake Chad – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BREAKING: 9 soldiers, 40 Boko Haram members killed at Lake Chad
The BBC is reporting that not fewer than nine Chadian soldiers have been killed after Boko Haram attacked an army post in the Lake Chad region. According to the report, the attack occurred on Friday, May 5. The report said not fewer than 40 Boko Haram …
Boko Haram 9 soldiers, 40 terrorists killed in fresh attackPulse Nigeria

