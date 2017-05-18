Breaking: Actress Moji Olaiya Is Dead

We have received reports that Yoruba Actress, Moji Olaiya is Dead. This is coming barely few weeks after Nollywood was thrown into mourning with the deaths of two popular actors, Olumide Bakare and Pastor Ajidara. Her death also come barely two months after she gave birth to a baby girl. In March, the very popular …

The post Breaking: Actress Moji Olaiya Is Dead appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

