Breaking: Am Not Injured, I Am More Healthier Than Buhari – Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Speaks In New Video

Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Releases New video Tp Proof He Wasn’t Injured In Nigerian Airforce Bombardment

Abubakar Shekau, leader of Nigerian Islamist terrorist group, Boko Haram, has dismissed claims by Nigerian Airforce that he was injured in a recent aerial bombardment of the sect in Sambisa forest.

The post Breaking: Am Not Injured, I Am More Healthier Than Buhari – Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Speaks In New Video appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

