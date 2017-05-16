Breaking: Ambode permanently bans VIO from Lagos roads – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Breaking: Ambode permanently bans VIO from Lagos roads
Vanguard
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday put the uncertainty concerning the absence of Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) on Lagos roads to rest once and for all, stating categorically that he has asked them to stay off the roads permanently.
