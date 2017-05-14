Breaking: Anenih’s son Eugene slumps, dies at Lagos club – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Breaking: Anenih's son Eugene slumps, dies at Lagos club
Vanguard
Eugene Anenih, son of the Peoples' Democratic Party ( PDP) chieftain, Chief Tony Anenih, has, reportedly slumped and died at a Lagos club on Saturday. Reports had it that he was playing table tennis game when he suddenly slumped and died.
