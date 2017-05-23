Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Another PDP Rep, Kamale, defects to APC

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Another member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Adamu Kamale, has defected to the All Progressives Congress on the floor of the House of Representatives. Kamale, who is from Adamawa State, defected on Tuesday morning. Until his defection, Kamale was the only PDP member of the House from Adamawa State.Only last week, Mr. Edward Pwajok, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.