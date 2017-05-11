Breaking: Appeal Court sets aside Omatseye conviction over alleged N1.5b scam

By Abdulwahab Abdulahi &Onozure Dania

Lagos- There was wide jubilation at the Court of Appeal Lagos Division Thursday when the former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Temisan Raymond Omateseye who was convicted of alleged N1.5bn scam, by a Federal High Court in Lagos, was discharged and acquitted.

The presiding Judge Justice ‎Yargata B. Nimpar set aside the May 20, 2016 judgment that was delivered by Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia which convicted Omatseye on a 27- count charge bordering on bid rigging and contract splitting.

It said that the trial court did not properly evaluate the evidence.

“The long and short of it is that, the appeal succeeds. The prosecution should not ride roughshod over the Constitution.

“The judiciary will do the war on corruption more harm by declaring someone a criminal, where no offence has been committed ‎

“I find merit in the appeal.

The lower court judgement is hereby set aside and the appellant is hereby discharged and acquitted.” the Judge said

‎Details later.

