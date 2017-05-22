BREAKING: Asiwaju Tinubu pays for repatriation of Moji Olaiya’s body

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has reportedly paid for the repatriation of the body of the late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, who died in Canada on May 17, 2017, two months after she had a baby. An Instagram post by a film maker and Publicity Secretary, Moji Olaiya Burial Committee …

The post BREAKING: Asiwaju Tinubu pays for repatriation of Moji Olaiya’s body appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

