Breaking: Barca’s Neymar to stand trial for fraud

A Spanish court on Thursday ordered Barcelona’s Brazilian star Neymar and his parents to stand trial over alleged fraud and corruption in the player’s transfer from Santos in 2013.

The National Court also ordered Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his predecessor Sandro Rosell, as well as the two clubs, Barcelona and Santos, to be sent to trial over the affair.

