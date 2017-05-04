Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Barca’s Neymar to stand trial for fraud

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

A Spanish court on Thursday ordered Barcelona’s Brazilian star Neymar and his parents to stand trial over alleged fraud and corruption in the player’s transfer from Santos in 2013.

Neymar

The National Court also ordered Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his predecessor Sandro Rosell, as well as the two clubs, Barcelona and Santos, to be sent to trial over the affair.

The post Breaking: Barca’s Neymar to stand trial for fraud appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.