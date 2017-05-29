Breaking: Barcelona gets new coach in Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona on Monday confirmed Ernesto Valverde as their new coach on a two-year deal, replacing the departing Luis Enrique.

The 53-year-old former Barcelona player arrives at the Camp Nou after recently announcing his departure from Athletic Bilbao, where he had been in charge for the last four seasons.

The post Breaking: Barcelona gets new coach in Ernesto Valverde appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

