Breaking: Barcelona gets new coach in Ernesto Valverde

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Barcelona on Monday confirmed Ernesto Valverde as their new coach on a two-year deal, replacing the departing Luis Enrique.

The 53-year-old former Barcelona player arrives at the Camp Nou after recently announcing his departure from Athletic Bilbao, where he had been in charge for the last four seasons.

