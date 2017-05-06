BREAKING: Boko Haram reportedly releases 80 abducted Chibok girls
Boko Haram has reportedly released 80 of the Chibok girls, who were abducted in April 2014. According to SaharaReporters, a top military source confirmed the news. It also said the release of the 80 abducted school girls came after further negotiations between the terrorist group and the Federal Government. The source also revealed that the […]
