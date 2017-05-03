BREAKING: Buhari fails to convene FEC meeting for 4th consecutive week
Contrary to expectations, President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to preside over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting today (Wednesday). Although reports claimed his itinerary for the week shows he will be available for the meeting, Vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo is currently taking charge of the meeting. The president has failed to convene FEC meetings for three […]
BREAKING: Buhari fails to convene FEC meeting for 4th consecutive week
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!