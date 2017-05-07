Breaking: Buhari Meets 82 Missing Chibok Girls (Photo)
The 82 Chibok girls who were released by the Boko Haram sect on Saturday and subsequently fown to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have been received by President Buhari at his official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Presidency had on Saturday said security agencies took back the 82 freed Chibok girls, in exchange for some Boko Haram suspects held by the authorities.
The post Breaking: Buhari Meets 82 Missing Chibok Girls (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!