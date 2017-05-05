Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Buhari observes Jummat service at Aso Villa Mosque

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently at today’s Jumaat service at the presidential villa mosque. His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Thursday hinted that his principal might observe the prayers, while announcing that the Niger President, Mahamadou Issoufou, has moved his visit. “All arrangements had been concluded for President […]

