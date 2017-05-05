BREAKING: Buhari observes Jummat service at Aso Villa Mosque

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently at today’s Jumaat service at the presidential villa mosque. His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Thursday hinted that his principal might observe the prayers, while announcing that the Niger President, Mahamadou Issoufou, has moved his visit. “All arrangements had been concluded for President […]

