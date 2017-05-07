Breaking: Buhari off to London for medical consultation

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London Sunday night for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina disclosed this in a press statement on Sunday.

According to Adesina, President Buhari had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to wait due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja earlier in the day.

“The President wishes to assure all Nigerians that there is no cause for worry. He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation.

“The length of the President’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors. Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President.

“President Buhari has transmitted letters about the trip to the Senate and the House of Representatives, in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution,” Adesina stated.

