Breaking: Buhari prays at Aso Villa Mosque

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday prayed at the Aso presidential Villa, Mosque.

This is coming weeks after he had not been sighted in public.

He was dressed in white flowing gown.

His appearance at the mosque is expected to douse tense about his whereabouts as he has not been seen in public for some time now.

The President was seen waving and exchanging pleasantries with other worshipers.

Details

The post Breaking: Buhari prays at Aso Villa Mosque appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

