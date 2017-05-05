Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Buhari prays at Aso Villa Mosque

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday prayed at the Aso presidential Villa, Mosque.

This is coming weeks after he had not been sighted in public.

President Buhari, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar and Magajin Gari of Daura Alhaji Musa Umar at the Eid-El-Kabir Prayer in Daura Katsina on 12th Sep 2016

He was dressed in white flowing gown.

His appearance at the mosque is expected to douse tense about his whereabouts as he has not been seen in public for some time now.

The President was seen waving and exchanging pleasantries with other worshipers.

