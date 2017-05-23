Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Channels TV State House correspondent Chukwuma Onuekwusi is dead

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Channels TV State House correspondent Chukwuma Onuekwusi is dead.

He died in the early hours of Tuesday at a private hospital in Abuja.

He died at the age of 55 and is survived by wife and children.

Late Channels Television’s State House Correspondent, Chukwuma Onuekwusi

Chukwuma Onuekwusi, graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka joined Channels TV in 1998 and has covered several beats before he was seconded to the Presidential Villa.

The veteran journalist also worked at Imo Broadcasting Corporation, Owerri.

The post Breaking: Channels TV State House correspondent Chukwuma Onuekwusi is dead appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

