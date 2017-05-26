BREAKING: Controversy as part of the money recovered from Justice Ngwuta goes missing – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
BREAKING: Controversy as part of the money recovered from Justice Ngwuta goes missing
NAIJ.COM
Counting of the sums of money allegedly recovered from the official residence of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, and which were ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja, to be deposited in the Central Bank of Nigeria on …
Ngwuta's Trial: Confusion Over Recovered Funds
Court Orders DSS to Deposit Monies Recovered from Justice Ngwuta in CBN
DSS Tenders Cash Allegedly Found in Justice Ngwuta's House as Evidence
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!