BREAKING: Courts frees ex-PDP governor Aliyu on bail – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 3, 2017


BREAKING: Courts frees ex-PDP governor Aliyu on bail
Premium Times is reporting that a High Court in Minna has granted bail to former Niger state governor Babangida Aliyu. According to the report, his former Chief of Staff Umar Nasko was also granted bail. The two men are being prosecuted by the Economic …
BREAKING: Court Grants Ex-Niger Governor, Babangida Aliyu BailCHANNELS TELEVISION
BREAKING: Court grants ex-Governor Babangida Aliyu, Umar Nasko bailPremium Times

