Breaking: Delta Assembly Speaker, Igbuya impeached

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Monday Igbuya has been impeached and Hon Sherriff Oborevwori has been elected in his stead.



Twenty-two out of the 29 members signed the impeachment notice, accused Igbuya of incompetence and high handedness.

The new Speaker, Rt Hon Sherriff Oborevwori, who represents Okpe constituency in the House, is an experienced politician and foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the State.

The House at the plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Friday Osanebi, also sacked Hon Tim Owhofere as majority leader and elected Hon Johnson Erijo in his place.

Details coming soon

