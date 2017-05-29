Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: DG INEC institute Abubakar Momoh is dead

Posted on May 29, 2017

Professor of Political Science, Abubakar Momoh, the Director-General of the National Electoral Institute is dead.

Momoh was with the Lagos State University, Ojo before he was appointed the CEO of the Institute of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Late Prof. Abubakar Momoh of National Electoral Institute

He is from Auchi, Estako West in Edo state.

