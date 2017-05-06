BREAKING: DSS arrests Ifeanyi Ubah
Oil magnate and chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah, has been arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS. The department made this disclosure on Saturday in a statement by its spokesman, Tony Opuiyo. Opuiyo said the former guber aspirant in Anambra State was arrested on Friday in connection with the theft […]
