Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING EU bars Med-View airlines from its airspace over safety concerns – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

BREAKING EU bars Med-View airlines from its airspace over safety concerns
NAIJ.COM
Med-View Airline has been barred by the European Commission from operating within its airspace over safety reasons. Reports have it that the airline was one of those under the EU Air Safety List Annex A. READ ALSO: UK government reacts to Buratai's …
Air safety: EU bars Medview Airlines, other from flying into EuropeBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

all 37 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.