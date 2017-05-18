BREAKING EU bars Med-View airlines from its airspace over safety concerns – NAIJ.COM
BREAKING EU bars Med-View airlines from its airspace over safety concerns
Med-View Airline has been barred by the European Commission from operating within its airspace over safety reasons. Reports have it that the airline was one of those under the EU Air Safety List Annex A. READ ALSO: UK government reacts to Buratai's …
Air safety: EU bars Medview Airlines, other from flying into Europe
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
