Breaking: Ex-Benue Governor Suswam withdraws N10bn suit against DSS, AGF

Embattled former governor of Benue State, Mr Gabriel Suswam has withdrawn a N10bn suit he filed against the Department of State Services, DSS, and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday struck out the case following an application by Suswam’s lawyer, Mr. Joseph Daudu (SAN) for the withdrawal of the suit.

However, counsel for the defendants, Mr. C.D Akpe, did not object the withdrawa.

It would be recalled that the ex-Governor was arrested by DSS on February 25, 2017 following the discovery of what it called ‘incriminating items’ from two exotic cars belonging to the former governor which it also confiscated.

The items found by the DSS were Glock pistol with two magazines and a total of 29 rounds of ammunition; Mini-Uzi with two magazines containing 10 rounds and 4 rounds respectively; 42 extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack; and one AK-47.

Other items recovered were 21 Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and one Offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy; 23 Luxury designer watches; and 45 keys to various exotic cars.

Suswam, is also being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

He was charged alongside his then Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Omadachi Oklobia, with diversion of about N3.9bn belonging to the state when he was governor.

Suswam, alongside Oklobia, and the then Accountant, Benue State Government House Administration, Mrs. Janet Aluga, is also scheduled to be arraigned by Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation before Justice Kolawole on Thursday.

The post Breaking: Ex-Benue Governor Suswam withdraws N10bn suit against DSS, AGF appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

