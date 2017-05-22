Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING! Ex-British Lawmaker, Eric Stuart Announces President Buhari Is Dead (Read detail+photos)

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A British politician and former military officer, Eric Stuart Joyce has condoled with Nigeria over the reported death of their president, Muhammadu Buhari. Eric Joyce, who is also a former member of parliament for Falkirk West and Falkirk sent the condolence via his Twitter handle, @EricJoyce. Eric Joyce wrote, “Very sad to learn, hear of …

The post BREAKING! Ex-British Lawmaker, Eric Stuart Announces President Buhari Is Dead (Read detail+photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.