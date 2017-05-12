Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Ex-FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed granted N500m bail

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on Friday granted former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed bail in the sum of N500m and two sureties in like sum. In his ruling, Justice Abubakar Talba held that one of the sureties must be a Senator, while the other must be a director of the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

