Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Ex Niger State Gov Babangida Aliyu Granted Bail

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Breaking news, News | 0 comments

Northern Governors Meet On Killings, Confab On Monday

The former Niger State Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu and chief of staff Umaru Nasko arraigned by EFCC and standing trial for criminal breach of trust over diversion of ecological fund have been granted bail by a Minna High Court.

More details shortly…

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.