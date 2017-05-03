BREAKING: Ex Niger State Gov Babangida Aliyu Granted Bail
The former Niger State Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu and chief of staff Umaru Nasko arraigned by EFCC and standing trial for criminal breach of trust over diversion of ecological fund have been granted bail by a Minna High Court.
More details shortly…
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News.
