BREAKING: Ex-NNPC Chief Andrew Yakubu loses bid to retrieve forfeited $9.8 million – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
BREAKING: Ex-NNPC Chief Andrew Yakubu loses bid to retrieve forfeited $9.8 million
Premium Times
A Federal High Court in Kano has dismissed the application filed by a former Managing Director of the state oil firm, NNPC, Andrew Yakubu seeking to quash an interim order of forfeiture secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Ruling on …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!