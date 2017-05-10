Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Ex-NNPC Chief Andrew Yakubu loses bid to retrieve forfeited $9.8 million – Premium Times

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Premium Times

BREAKING: Ex-NNPC Chief Andrew Yakubu loses bid to retrieve forfeited $9.8 million
Premium Times
A Federal High Court in Kano has dismissed the application filed by a former Managing Director of the state oil firm, NNPC, Andrew Yakubu seeking to quash an interim order of forfeiture secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Ruling on …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.