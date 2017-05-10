Breaking: Ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu loses bid to retrieve forfeited $9.8m

Moves by former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Andrew Yakubu, to recover his $9.8m seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has hit the rock.

T

he Federal High Court in Kano refused to grant the ex GMD’s application for overturn the interim order of forfeiture given to the EFCC

Ruling on the application filed Yakubu’s lawyer, Ahmad Raji, Justice Zainab Abubakar said the court has jurisdiction to hear the case, contrary to the argument of Mr. Raji.

The judge also said that the application seeking to set aside the case lacks basic legal framework and that the EFCC is competent according to Section 29 of its Act to seek for the order of interim forfeiture.

The EFCC had on February 13, 2017 secured the Federal High Court order on the forfeiture of the over $9.8 million retrieved from Mr. Yakubu’s house in Kaduna.

Details later

The post Breaking: Ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu loses bid to retrieve forfeited $9.8m appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

