BREAKING: Fire Guts Oba Of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu’s Palace

Reports reaching us now have it that an uncontrollable inferno has gutted the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu.

It is understood that the monarch has been taken to a safe place, while the incident is said to have destroyed property worth millions of Naira.

As at the time of filing this report, officials of Lagos state fire service are within the palace trying to put out the inferno.

The cause of the inferno remains unknown at the moment.

Meanwhile, the incident is coming barely a week after the Oba publicly shunned the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Details later…

