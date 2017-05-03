Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Former Niger State Gov Babangida Aliyu Released

Posted on May 3, 2017

The former Niger State Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu and chief of staff Umaru Nasko arraigned by EFCC and standing trial for criminal breach of trust over diversion of ecological fund have been granted bail by a Minna High Court.

More details shortly…

