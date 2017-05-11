BREAKING: Governor Amosun escapes death in a major accident – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
BREAKING: Governor Amosun escapes death in a major accident
NAIJ.COM
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state narrowly escaped death on Thursday, May 11 as a bullion van of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reportedly rammed into his convoy along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The governor was travelling to Lagos state …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!